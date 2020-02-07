Congress MPs came to my seat in Lok Sabha, tried to attack me: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Treasury and Opposition members nearly came to blows in the Lok Sabha on Friday when the Union health minister condemned in “no uncertain words” the “outlandish” remarks made by former Congress chief Gandhi against Mr. Modi.

“When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me,” Mr. Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament.

Asserting that the language used by Mr. Gandhi against Mr. Modi is condemnable, he said such language is not expected from the son of a former prime minister and demanded that Mr. Gandhi should apologise.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were on Friday adjourned for the day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned a Congress member’s attempt to attack Mr. Vardhan.

“It is highly uncalled for. If anything is wrongly spoken then it is upto the Speaker to take a call but trying to attack the Minister is condemnable,” Mr. Joshi said as the House reassembled at 2 p.m.

As Congress members too were on there feet, A. Raja, who was Chairing the proceedings of the House, adjourned it for the day.

Earlier during Question Hour, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Manickam Tagore attempted to aggressively reach Mr. Vardhan.

The House was then adjourned till 1 pm and after that till 2 pm.