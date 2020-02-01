Congress MP writes letter to Lok Sabha Speaker, seeks disqualification of Anurag Thakur

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Thrissur T.N. Prathapan on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking the disqualification of Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his controversial comments.

“As a Member of Parliament Shri Anurag Thakur has violated the oath in Parliament by inciting violence and speeches of raising war in society. More than a member in Parliament he is also having ministerial duty in the union government. It is supposed to be doubly his responsibility towards society in ensuring harmony, peace, law and order,” the MP said in his letter.

“By the action of the Election Commission it is clear that Shri Anurag Thakur violated the model code of conduct in elections,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Mr. Thakur, the junior minister for Finance, had been pulled up by the Election Commission for making an incendiary statement at an election rally in Delhi.

The Congress MP argued that Thursday’s incident where a young man shot at a student of Jamia Milia Islamia University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a result of BJP leaders painting anti-CAA protesters as anti-nationals.

“I kindly appeal to you to disqualify Shri Anurag Thakur as a member of parliament for violating his oath as an MP,” Mr. Prathapan wrote.