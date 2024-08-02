Congress MP Venugopal likely to head Public Accounts Committee

Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal is likely to head the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Fifteen members were elected to the committee, in which the Congress has two members – Mr. Venugopal and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh. Usually, the lead Opposition party chairs the committee. Eight members are from the BJP.

Members for the Committee on Public Undertakings as well as the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were also announced.

The department-related Standing Committees have not yet been formed.

