GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MP Venugopal likely to head Public Accounts Committee

Fifteen members were elected to the committee, in which the Congress has two members – Mr. Venugopal and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh

Published - August 02, 2024 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
K.C. Venugopal

K.C. Venugopal | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal is likely to head the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Fifteen members were elected to the committee, in which the Congress has two members – Mr. Venugopal and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh. Usually, the lead Opposition party chairs the committee. Eight members are from the BJP.

Members for the Committee on Public Undertakings as well as the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were also announced.

The department-related Standing Committees have not yet been formed.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.