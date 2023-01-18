ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP Manickam Tagore slams Tejasvi Surya for ‘childish behaviour’, to raise airline incident at aviation panel meeting

January 18, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - New Delhi

It emerged that Tejasvi Surya had opened the emergency exit door on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli last month

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya was seated next to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai in the flight. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manickam Tagore on January 18 took to Twitter to say that he would raise the airline incident involving BJP leader Tejasvi Surya at the next meeting of a parliamentary panel on civil aviation.

Mr. Surya found himself at the centre of another controversy after it emerged that he had opened the emergency exit door on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli last month.

ALSO READ
Airline downplays incident involving BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The incident happened on IndiGo flight 6E 7339 on December 10, 2022, when the cabin crew of an ATR-72 aircraft were giving safety instructions to passengers seated in the emergency row. He was seated next to Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Demand to ⁦@DGCAIndia⁩ for complete investigation with crew and those passengers who were near to emergency exit doors,” tweeted Mr. Tagore, who is a member of the Consultative Committee on Civil Aviation, on Tuesday.

“Will raise this matter in the next Civil Aviation Consultative committee meeting and in the coming parliament session. It’s about the safety of the passengers that was at risk because of the childish behaviour of MP and BJP State chief. Criminal action against them must. Let’s demand it,” the Congress MP added.

Defending Mr. Surya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the door opened by mistake.

“It’s important to look at the facts. The door was opened by him by mistake when the flight was on the ground and after all checks, the flight was allowed to take off. He also apologised for the mistake,” Mr. Scindia told news agency ANI.

Though the flight was delayed by about two hours, the airline downplayed the incident. Aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that the incident didn’t compromise passenger safety.

“All appropriate airworthiness actions such as reinstalling the door, pressurisation check were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised,” Director General of DGCA Arun Kumar had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US