Congress MP raises issue of caste census in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Praniti Shinde on July 24 made a strong case for caste census and asked the Central government to negotiate with activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to find a solution to the Maratha-Dhangar reservation issue at the earliest in Maharashtra.

Ms. Shinde, an MP from Solapur in Maharashtra, was speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha.

She said Mr. Jarange-Patil was on a fast and the Dhangar community wants to be included in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

“The government is adding to the existing tensions in Maharashtra. The BJP is in the government in Maharashtra and at the Centre. Why can’t there be a negotiation to find a solution to it? Why is there a delay? It is my demand that the government enter into talks on the Maratha-Dhangar reservation issue and find a solution to the problem,” she said.

Elementary teachers

Gaurav Gogoi, another Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha flagged the issue of over 12 lakh elementary teachers who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court scrapped the 18-month diploma course in elementary education in Assam.

He demanded that the Centre issue a gazette notification recognising the 18-month diploma course as such a move would do justice to the diploma holders.

Also, during Zero Hour, Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa asked the government to turn Ladakh into a union territory with legislature and bring it under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Ladakh, which shares its border with both Pakistan and China, was carved out as a union territory without legislature.

