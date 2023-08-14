Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves privilege motion against BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

August 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha member and Congress leader Manickam Tagore on August 14 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a privilege motion against BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for his remarks against the Gandhi family, while the Privileges Committee of the Lower House will meet on Friday to examine the complaint of gross misconduct against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In the no-confidence debate, the BJP MP had said Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had failed to meet Indian athletes but met with the Chinese Communist Party officials.

“Such a statement, made by a Member of Parliament, carries significant weight and can sway public opinion. It is imperative that actions are taken to address this issue promptly,” Mr. Tagore said in his letter to Mr. Birla.

“False information and deliberate fabrication with mischievous intent not only undermine the sanctity of the House but also erode the faith of citizens in their elected representatives,” he added.

Mr. Tagore’s move against the BJP MP comes days ahead of the Privileges Committee meeting later in the week to deliberate on the motion adopted by the Lok Sabha on August 10 against Mr. Chowdhury for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the no-confidence motion, Mr. Chowdhary had referred to the Mahabharata and said the king should not be blind to what was happening against women, be it in Hastinapur or Manipur.

To explain the Prime Minister’s silence on Manipur, Mr. Chowdhury said he had become nirav.

Describing Mr. Chowdhury’s actions as “habitual” and “deliberate”, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution against and referred the matter to the Privileges panel headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh.

“I am adhir [impatient] to meet the members of the Privileges panel,” Mr. Chowdhury had told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

