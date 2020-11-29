National

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram flays “hero worship” of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts

Karti Chidambaram. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Sunday opposed “hero worship” of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and wondered why there was no talk about those who were killed alongside the former Prime Minister in 1991.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, referring to the seven convicts said, “do not make them heroes, they are not heroes,” and asked whether the 15 other victims were not Tamils.

Also, he sought to know, “what about justice for them?”

Tagging a clip of his interview to News18 Tamil Nadu channel on his Twitter handle, Mr. Karti regretted that the so- called pro-Tamil outfits- that support the release of the seven convicts- have never spoken about the victims.

Rajiv Gandhi and 15 others were killed in a blast triggered by a woman suicide bomber Dhanu at an election rally in Sriperumbudur near here on May 21, 1991.

The ruling AIADMK, main opposition DMK and almost all other parties support the release of the convicts, V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, A. G. Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini.

The AIADMK government recommended their release in 2018 and the matter is pending with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee had said political parties demanding their release was unacceptable.

Comments
Related Articles

Environment-friendly ‘kulhad’ to replace plastic tea cups at railway stations

BJP releases manifesto in Urdu for DDC polls in Kashmir

Bengal governor may soon ask TMC to prove majority in House: BJP MP

Poor storage, non-functioning shutters plague Anaikuttam dam

With new pattern in hand, CBSE schools prepare students

Man attacks Transport Minister with a trowel

Reduced cyclone intensity saved Chennai: Kanimozhi

A.P. government to give energy conservation awards for best efforts in industrial, residential and municipal sectors

We are providing sipper, straw to Stan Swamy: Jail authorities

Dilli Chalo march | Protesting farmers not ‘properly understood’ new farm laws: Niti Aayog member

Dilli Chalo protest | Farmers reject Centre's demand that they move to Burari before holding talks

No need for religious conversions in India as Hindus are free to read Quran or Bible, says Uma Bharti

COVID-19 breaks Boyar community’s tradition of pulling Tiruvannamalai temple car

Editors Guild urges Press Council of India to withdraw advisory on foreign content publication by Indian media

Mann ki Baat | Agriculture reforms have given farmers new opportunities: says PM

India to enhance bilateral ties with Seychelles in post-COVID era: Jaishankar

Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts, villages along IB in J-K’s Kathua

Patnaik expels MLA from BJD for “anti-people” activities

First case under new unlawful conversion ordinance lodged in U.P. hours after promulgation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 4:32:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-mp-karti-chidambaram-flays-hero-worship-of-rajiv-gandhi-case-convicts/article33205118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY