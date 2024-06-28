Congress MP faints in Rajya Sabha

A Congress member fainted in the well of Rajya Sabha on June 28, 2024, while protesting against the Chair’s decision of not allowing a discussion on NEET paper leaks.

As soon as the upper House re-assembled after recess, a number of Opposition members, including Congress member Phulo Devi Netam, trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans against the government and demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in NEET.

Ms. Netam, who was elected from Chhattisgarh in September 2020, suddenly felt dizzy and fell in the Well.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who saw Ms. Netam fainting, asked fellow members to help her and adjourned the House till 2.30 pm. She was then taken to RML Hospital in an ambulance.

#WATCH | Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam being taken away in an ambulance from Parliament after she felt dizzy and fell. She was protesting in the Well of of the House over NEET issue when the incident happened. She is being taken to RML hospital. pic.twitter.com/ljyXgCfuMA — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who visited Ms. Netam in the hospital said a CT-SCAN will be done on her and more medical investigations will be carried out in the next few days. “I hope she will be alright today, but she has to undergo a complete medical examination,” he said.

The House was discussing Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and BJP member Kavita Patidar was seconding the motion moved by BJP’s Sudanshu Trivedi.

Narrating the incident, DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva told PTI that her blood pressure was 214/113, which may even lead to a stroke. “Even after that, they are resuming the debate. I have never seen this in two decades,” he said and added the Opposition members have walked out of the discussion.

The BJD, which is not part of INDIA bloc, too staged a walkout.