Congress MP faints in Rajya Sabha

After Phulo Devi Netam was taken to RML Hospital in an ambulance, the Opposition members walked out of the discussion

Updated - June 28, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 04:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on June 28, 2024.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Congress member fainted in the well of Rajya Sabha on June 28, 2024, while protesting against the Chair’s decision of not allowing a discussion on NEET paper leaks.

As soon as the upper House re-assembled after recess, a number of Opposition members, including Congress member Phulo Devi Netam, trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans against the government and demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in NEET.

Parliament session Day 5 LIVE updates

Ms. Netam, who was elected from Chhattisgarh in September 2020, suddenly felt dizzy and fell in the Well.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who saw Ms. Netam fainting, asked fellow members to help her and adjourned the House till 2.30 pm. She was then taken to RML Hospital in an ambulance.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who visited Ms. Netam in the hospital said a CT-SCAN will be done on her and more medical investigations will be carried out in the next few days. “I hope she will be alright today, but she has to undergo a complete medical examination,” he said. 

The House was discussing Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and BJP member Kavita Patidar was seconding the motion moved by BJP’s Sudanshu Trivedi.

Narrating the incident, DMK floor leader Tiruchi Siva told PTI that her blood pressure was 214/113, which may even lead to a stroke. “Even after that, they are resuming the debate. I have never seen this in two decades,” he said and added the Opposition members have walked out of the discussion.

The BJD, which is not part of INDIA bloc, too staged a walkout.

