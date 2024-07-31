ADVERTISEMENT

Congress moves motion against PM Modi for sharing Anurag Thakur’s speech on X amid caste row

Updated - July 31, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 03:15 pm IST

The BJP MP had made remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lower House

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on July 31 moved a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing portion of BJP MP’s Anurag Thakur speech from July 30 Lok Sabha proceedings, that was later expunged from the record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP member had made remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lower House on July 30.

Amid the row over the BJP MP’s remark, PM Modi shared a video of Mr. Thakur’s speech on X and said, “This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalandhar MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has submitted a complaint to the Lok Sabha secretary general. In his complaint, Mr. Channi said there were “many objectionable remarks” made by the BJP MP in the Lok Sabha. Some of the remarks were later expunged from the records by the Lok Sabha Chair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is, however, shocking to note that these expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on ‘X’ along with the whole speech video,” Mr. Channi wrote.

Lok Sabha member of the Congress party Charanjit Singh Channi has submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breach of privilege. Photo: Special Arrangement

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget on July 30, Mr. Thakur questioned the Congress’ credentials on providing reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Mr. Gandhi, however, said that though he had been insulted, the INDIA bloc would ensure that the caste census was conducted, and he did not need an apology.

Also read | PM Modi encouraged serious breach of parliamentary privilege by sharing Anurag Thakur’s speech: Congress

The Hamirpur MP’s remarks led to an uproar among Opposition MPs with many members trooping into the Well of the House demanding an apology. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, expunged the BJP MP’s remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US