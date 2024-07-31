Congress moves motion against PM Modi for sharing Anurag Thakur’s speech on X amid caste row

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on July 31 moved a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing portion of BJP MP’s Anurag Thakur speech from July 30 Lok Sabha proceedings, that was later expunged from the record.

The BJP member had made remarks against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lower House on July 30.

This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance. https://t.co/4utsqNeJqp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024

Amid the row over the BJP MP’s remark, PM Modi shared a video of Mr. Thakur’s speech on X and said, “This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.”

Jalandhar MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has submitted a complaint to the Lok Sabha secretary general. In his complaint, Mr. Channi said there were “many objectionable remarks” made by the BJP MP in the Lok Sabha. Some of the remarks were later expunged from the records by the Lok Sabha Chair.

“It is, however, shocking to note that these expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on ‘X’ along with the whole speech video,” Mr. Channi wrote.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget on July 30, Mr. Thakur questioned the Congress’ credentials on providing reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Mr. Gandhi, however, said that though he had been insulted, the INDIA bloc would ensure that the caste census was conducted, and he did not need an apology.

The Hamirpur MP’s remarks led to an uproar among Opposition MPs with many members trooping into the Well of the House demanding an apology. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, expunged the BJP MP’s remarks.