Congress MLA Zubair Khan dies in Alwar

Four-time Congress MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh seat, Zubair Khan, breathed his last in Alwar on Saturday (September 14, 2024) morning. Mr. Khan, 62, was sick for sometime.

Mr. Khan’s wife Shafia Zubair informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 a.m. She said that his funeral (or ‘janazah’) will take place in Ramgarh, Alwar, this evening.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, PCC chief Govind Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and several other leaders expressed condolences on Mr. Khan’s demise.

With Mr. Khan’s death, the number of Congress MLAs in the assembly has reduced to 65.

Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant. Five sitting MLAs were elected in the Lok Sabha elections and one BJP MLA also passed away some time back.

Rahul Gandhi shared his condolences on X. “The news of the demise of Congress MLA Zubair Khan ji from Ramgarh, Alwar is very sad. Zubair ji’s commitment to the party and his dedication to Congress ideology is an example. His death is a big loss for the entire Congress party. My heartfelt condolences are with his grieving family and loved ones in this difficult time,“ he said.