GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MLA Zubair Khan dies in Alwar

Funeral to be held in Ramgarh, various political leaders share their condolences

Updated - September 14, 2024 01:58 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant

Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant | Photo Credit: Rajasthan PCC via @INCRajasthan/X

Four-time Congress MLA from Alwar’s Ramgarh seat, Zubair Khan, breathed his last in Alwar on Saturday (September 14, 2024) morning. Mr. Khan, 62, was sick for sometime.

Mr. Khan’s wife Shafia Zubair informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 a.m. She said that his funeral (or ‘janazah’) will take place in Ramgarh, Alwar, this evening.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanalal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, PCC chief Govind Dotasra, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and several other leaders expressed condolences on Mr. Khan’s demise.

With Mr. Khan’s death, the number of Congress MLAs in the assembly has reduced to 65.

Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant. Five sitting MLAs were elected in the Lok Sabha elections and one BJP MLA also passed away some time back.

Rahul Gandhi shared his condolences on X. “The news of the demise of Congress MLA Zubair Khan ji from Ramgarh, Alwar is very sad. Zubair ji’s commitment to the party and his dedication to Congress ideology is an example. His death is a big loss for the entire Congress party. My heartfelt condolences are with his grieving family and loved ones in this difficult time,“ he said.

Published - September 14, 2024 01:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.