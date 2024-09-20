Congress MLA demands judicial probe into breach of red mud pond at Vedanta’s Lanjigarh facility

The Congress has called for a judicial inquiry into the release of ‘toxic’ red mud, a hazardous by-product of alumina refining, from Vedanta Group’s Lanjigarh facility in Odisha’s Kalahandi district as the industrial waste poses a significant threat, particularly to the region’s tribal communities.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Bhawanipatna (Sadar) MLA Sagar Charan Das informed that red mud pond of Vedanta Alumina Refinery at Lanjigarh had breached on September 15 with large amount of toxic liquid with caustic soda content flowing into nearby water bodies and human habitations.

Stating that this kind of breach had been a recurring affair, Mr. Das said, “I visited the site immediately and found the situation to be very grim and was shaken by the tragedy that unfolded for the people.”

“Due to the toxic nature of the water released, the incident has significant impact not only on human habitation, agricultural land and cattle, but also on the natural flora and fauna, water and soil of the larger Kalahandi region. This has also adversely affected areas up to Bisamcuttack and seriously polluted the water of Vamsadhara River, which is the lifeline of our region,” he said.

Admitting the breach, the Vedanta Group said, “Extreme weather [heavy rain] caused elevated water levels and pressure in the facility’s catchment area, which led to the breach. The facility, built to international standards, is regularly monitored through a combination of digital and manual tools, including sensors, and satellite imagery.”

“While no injuries or loss of livestock have been reported so far, the overflow of water has impacted agricultural areas. As a responsible corporate citizen, the safety and well-being of the community and personnel remain Vedanta’s highest priority. Vedanta Aluminum has initiated immediate containment and mitigation measures, working closely with the administration and local communities in the areas that have been affected,” the company said.

Mr. Das, however, raised serious concerns over lethargic approach of State administration especially Odisha State Pollution Control Board in making the company accountable to such alleged recurrence of breach at red mud pond leading to environmental hazard.

“The government officials and pollution control board scientists have not carried out detail assessment of the damage caused by the breach. The crop damage has not properly assessed. While ₹77,000 should have been provided per acre of damage, the company officials and government officials entered into an unofficial negotiation to settle the compensation at paltry amount,” the newly elected MLA alleged.

Mr. Das requested the Odisha CM to order a judicial inquiry into the incident to ascertain and establish the exact reason behind the incident and complete restoration of agricultural land, human habitation and local environment at a whole.

He demanded stringent action against the company if it was found responsible in neglecting the toxic red mud pond and taking advantage of nonchalant State administration.