Congress ‘misleading’ people, creating ‘false panic’ in fight against COVID-19, Nadda tells Sonia

New Delhi:

11 May 2021 11:59 IST

Nadda’s letter to the Congress president comes a day after the Congress Working Committee in its meet demanded that the Narendra Modi government ‘atone for its mistakes’ in handling the second wave.

A day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in its meet demanded that the Narendra Modi government “atone for its mistakes” in handling the second wave of the COVID-19, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda accused the Opposition party of “duplicity and pettiness”.

In a four-page letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Nadda accused the Congress of “misleading” people and creating “false panic” in the fight against the pandemic. He alleged that the conduct of Congress leaders, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, “will be remembered for duplicity and pettiness”. He said that Congress leaders, including a Chief Minister, were guilty of fostering vaccine hesitancy.

“Under Modi, the fight against the pandemic is driven by unwavering belief in science, support to innovation, trust in COVID-19 warriors and cooperative federalism,” he said.

He added that he was “saddened but not surprised” by the conduct of the Congress during these challenging times.