Congress Minister from Himachal Pradesh attends Ayodhya event

January 22, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi:

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of former Chief Minister, the late Virbhadra Singh, and present Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees gather near the Lord Ram temple after its inauguration, in Ayodhya, on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Minister in the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, and former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Nirmal Khatri were the two prominent Congress leaders who attended the Pran Pratishtha(consecration ceremony) at Ayodhya on Monday, even as the top Congress leadership stayed away by calling it a “BJP/RSS event”.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

They had declined the invitation by stating that the Ram Mandir was a “long-standing political project of the BJP” and “religion was a matter of personal belief”.

However, deviating from such a line, Mr. Singh, who is the son of former Chief Minister, the late Virbhadra Singh and present Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh, attended the event.

He arrived in Lucknow on Sunday from Chandigarh and was accorded the status of a state guest. The Himachal Pradesh public works department (PWD) Minister also met with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Jitin Prasada.

Another Congress MLA from Himachal Pradesh, Sudhir Sharma, also reached Ayodhya for the ceremony.

Mr. Khatri too attended the event as Ayodhya is part of the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat that he had earlier represented.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader took a different line and said his ideology didn’t mean giving up religion.

