Congress meet to debate party’s revival likely in May

Dates for the ‘chintan shivir’ are yet to be announced officially

The proposed chintan shivir (camp for introspection) to debate the revival of the Congress party is likely to be held in May, a source said on Wednesday.

Following the party’s decimation in the recent Assembly elections, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on March 13 had announced that it would hold the chintan shivir soon after the Parliament session to prepare a roadmap for the party’s revival.

But a week after the Budget session of Parliament ended on April 7, the party is yet to announce any dates. The source cited above said that instead of April, as announced earlier, it could now take place in the first half of May, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Members of the G-23, the ginger group that is pushing for internal reforms, assert that the party’s situation hardly allows any further delay and such an exercise is most urgently needed.

Some of them argue that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already raised the pitch for the next round of Assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka by focusing on issues such as the hijab and halal meat, among others, and that the Congress needs to prepare an effective counter.

However, sources say, party president Sonia Gandhi is working on a document based on the feedback received from several quarters and may convene the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to finalise the agenda for the shivir.