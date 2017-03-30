Congress may rehire Kishor for upcoming polls

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor may have become a controversial figure in the Congress after the party’s disastrous performance in the recent Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, but his services are likely to be sought for polls later this year in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, sources in the party told The Hindu.

The big victory in Punjab is being cited as the reason to rehire Mr. Kishor for two more poll-going States.

A Congress leader stressed that Mr. Kishor had played a key role in the party not just winning the Punjab election but in the impressive number of seats it won. He said that the programmes centred around Captain Amarinder Singh (now Chief Minister) from “Halke vich Captain” (interactions at the block level) to “Coffee with Captain” (in an urban setting) to getting farmers to fill up the “Karza Kurki Khatam” forms that promised to waive farm loans among other things, all contributed to the victory.

Party in charge

But while Mr. Kishor helped identify possible candidates, the final choice was made by the State’s political leadership. Neither was his advice heeded to take in sacked convener of Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, or to replace Ambika Soni as campaign committee chief with Sunil Jakhar: there, the Captain stood his ground.

But the key point party sources pushing for rehiring Mr. Kishor made was that in Punjab — unlike U.P. – the Congress has a proper party structure, a strong face that could be projected and finally that political decisions were made by the political leadership. Mr. Kishor was just the consultant whose expertise was effectively used.

In U.P., they continue, the Congress neither had a strong face to project nor a proper party structure. Mr. Kishor’s Rahul Gandhi-led khat sabhas were intended to revive a somnolent party machinery but when, at the end of the exercise, it was seen as yielding very little, he advised an electoral alliance with the Samajwadi Party that ended in disaster.

Now, there are those who say Mr. Kishor’s strategy in U.P. wasn’t worth the money spent on him; others say the party leadership erred in outsourcing the entire management of the party’s State unit to a hired poll strategist.