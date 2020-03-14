Congress may put off its crucial plenary

New Delhi

14 March 2020 22:53 IST

Plan was to decide on new leadership

A combination of factors such as the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia and the increasing spread of COVID-19 may force the Congress to put on hold its plan to organise a plenary session, a source said on Saturday.

Though the party had never officially announced it, it was planning to hold a plenary session in Jaipur to decide on the leadership question soon after the Budget session of Parliament that is scheduled to end on April 3.

“I think everything has been put on hold as the time is not appropriate now,” said a senior leader who also added that Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to take over the reins of the party once again is also a factor in the delay.

On August 10 last year, more than two months after Mr. Gandhi stepped down owning moral responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, his mother, Sonia Gandhi, took charge as the interim president.

It was seen as a stop-gap arrangement as she was said to be unable to manage a punishing schedule of a full-time party president because of health concerns.

Several leaders, including Shashi Tharoor and Sandeep Dikshit, have suggested that the party either hold an election or formalise a procedure to settle the leadership question.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Dikshit blamed the senior leadership for the uncertainty.

“We are all very ready to become Rajya Sabha members, we are all very ready to become Chief Ministers. We all want to become Finance Ministers. Right? Do we not have the capability of being Congress president? My thing is, you have failed us,” he said without taking anybody’s name.

The young versus old narrative has only resurfaced with Mr. Scindia’s exit.

Rajasthan scene

Amid reports that the BJP could now target the Congress government in Rajasthan where Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shares a frosty relationship with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mr. Pilot sent a cryptic tweet on Wednesday.

“Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party,” he said in a tweet, indicating that the ‘collaborative’ effort was missing.

Many believe Mr. Pilot’s tweet was a signal to the high command that seems to have ignored signs of trouble between the Rajasthan CM and his deputy.

Calling the current phase a “defining moment”, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev said a day later: “If anyone is feeling alienated pls don’t, just get involved post or no post. Young vs old narrative is a hollow one, we need everyone.”