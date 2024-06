Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister on June 9 evening, sources close to him said.

An invite was sent to Mr. Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sources close to Mr. Kharge said he would be attending the function.

