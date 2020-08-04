Congress LS leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands release of Kafeel Khan from jail

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of Kafeel Khan, a doctor in Uttar Pradesh, who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly making an inflammatory speech.

In his letter, Mr. Chowdhury said “grievous injustice” was being meted out to the doctor.

Dr. Khan is in jail for allegedly making an inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus during a protest meet against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“I, on behalf of my party, vehemently opposed the legislation (CAA) inside Parliament and outside. However, no NSA was invoked against me or the millions of other protesters across the country... I am quite bewildered why a young medical practitioner has been implicated despite the fact that freedom of expression has been engraved in the hallowed Constitution of India,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

Antithetical to injustice

The Congress leader referred to the Ram Mandir ceremony and said, “Ramraj [Lord Ram’s rule] is antithetical to injustice, discrimination and retribution.”

“Even international forums such as the United Nations have been persuading you for the release of Kafeel Khan. Sir, I firmly believe that ‘Ramraj’ is simply antithetical to injustice, discrimination and retribution,” the Lok Sabha MP from Berhampore said.

In January, Dr. Khan was charged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, caste, place of birth) but the U.P. government had subsequently invoked the NSA in February.