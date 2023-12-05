ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Legislature Party says high command to pick Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly

December 05, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Jaipur

A meeting of the Legislature Party was held at Congress headquarters

PTI

Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress Legislature Party on December 5 (Tuesday) passed a resolution authorising the party high command to pick the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, a leader said.

A meeting of the Legislature Party was held at the Congress headquarters. It was attended by senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik and Madhusudan Mistry, who among others were appointed as special observers for the Rajasthan polls by the Central leadership of the Congress.

Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, senior leader Sachin Pilot along with the newly elected MLAs also attended the meeting.

The Congress lost the election securing 69 of 199 seats that went to polls, while the BJP got a mandate of 115 seats to form the government.

The results were declared on Sunday following which Mr. Gehlot submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

