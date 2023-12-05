HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress Legislature Party says high command to pick Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly

A meeting of the Legislature Party was held at Congress headquarters

December 05, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file)

Outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (file) | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress Legislature Party on December 5 (Tuesday) passed a resolution authorising the party high command to pick the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, a leader said.

A meeting of the Legislature Party was held at the Congress headquarters. It was attended by senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik and Madhusudan Mistry, who among others were appointed as special observers for the Rajasthan polls by the Central leadership of the Congress.

Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, senior leader Sachin Pilot along with the newly elected MLAs also attended the meeting.

The Congress lost the election securing 69 of 199 seats that went to polls, while the BJP got a mandate of 115 seats to form the government.

The results were declared on Sunday following which Mr. Gehlot submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.