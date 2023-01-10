Congress, Left parties criticise actions of Tamil Nadu Governor

January 10, 2023 06:08 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - New Delhi

Leaders of the Congress and the Left parties on Monday sharply criticised Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for skipping portions of the customary address to the Assembly prepared by the State government.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Governor’s actions were a “brazen violation of Constitutional norms”, while Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said “the post of the Governor must be abolished to end the interference of the Union government’.

Responding to Monday’s developments, Mr. Ramesh tweeted, “The conduct of the IB officer-turned Governor in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today is a brazen violation of all Constitutional norms and conventions. He is clearly acting at the behest of those who appointed him. He is a disgrace to the position he holds!”

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told The Hindu that the Governor’s actions were “illegal and unconstitutional”.

“The Governor is mandated by the Constitution to read out the statement prepared by the government. This kind of act is unbecoming of a Constitutional authority,” Mr. Yechury said.

Lok Sabha members from Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore also slammed the Governor. “The conduct of the Tamil nadu Governor is abominable. This is the tipping point and the President of India must immediately recall this Governor whose position has become completely untenable. The Governor is not welcome here and his stay in Tamil Nadu even for a nano-second is not acceptable,” Mr. Chidambaram said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

“What happened in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today is highly unfortunate & illegal. Governor R.N. Ravi skipped parts of the address prepared by the State govt. with references made to secularism, Periyar, B.R. Ambedkar, K. Kamaraj, C.N. Annadurai & Karunanidhi and added paras on his own,” Mr. Raja tweeted.

“Incident of making arbitrary changes in the ceremonial address took place in Kerala Assembly before. Office of Governor is only proving to be a burden on our federal polity. It must be abolished to put an end to interference by the Union in the working of elected State govts,” the CPI leader added.

The Congress, the CPI and the CPI(Marxist) are among the allies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.