Congress leaders slam J&K administration for claiming Saifuddin Soz is free

Congress leaders on Thursday slammed the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration for “lying” to the Supreme Court about Congress leader Saifuddin Soz being free and not under detention.

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Mr. Soz in the top court, stated that if reports of restrictions were ‘factually’ established, then the J&K administration was liable for “perjury and contempt of court”.

On Wednesday, responding to a habeas corpus petition filed by Mr. Soz’s wife, the J&K administration filed an affidavit to claim that the Congress leader was never placed under any restraint and was always free to move.

A Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and M.R. Shah then disposed the plea in which Mr. Singhvi, along with advocate Sunil Fernandes, had represented the Congress leader’s wife.

However, an NDTV report hours later showed a video clip in which Mr. Soz was heard telling the TV crew in Srinagar that he was not allowed to come out of his house and it was like being in a ‘police state’.

He also asked the TV crew clip to show the clip to the Supreme Court.

“Depending on facts, depending on the nature of limitations and restrictions upon Mr. Soz, he will decide his further course of action,” Mr. Singhvi, who appeared for Mr. Soz in the Supreme Court, told The Hindu.

“If factually limitations and restrictions [are] established, it would be both perjury on affidavit and contempt of court,” he added.

Mr. Soz’s son, Salman, tweeted about the video clip and how the J&K administration, now under the Union government, ‘lied’ to the top court.

“The J&K Govt called my mother’s habeas corpus petition seeking my father’s release “false” and “baseless”. This clip exposes the J&K Govt as lying to the Supreme Court. Please share this and ask the Supreme Court to uphold the law & Issue a contempt notice!” tweeted Salman Soz.

Several other Congress leaders also took to Twitter to slam the J&K administration.

“Why has @Saifuddinsoz_ been detained? Under what law is being prevented to move out of his home? If Supreme Court does not hold Union Govt accountable for misleading it then there is no democracy left in this country,” Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari tweeted, adding,”@Saifuddinsoz_ is right we are a Police State”.

“Will the Supreme Court see what normalcy Jammu and Kashmir means for the BJP government ? #SaifuddinSoz” tweeted another MP Gaurav Gogoi.