Congress leaders slam ICHR for ‘omitting’ on website Nehru’s role in Independence

NEW DELHI

28 August 2021 13:27 IST

Body has launched celebration to observe 75th year of country’s freedom

Congress leaders have criticised the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) for ‘omitting’ the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru while celebrating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

Senior leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor shared a screenshot of the main page of ICHR’s website that displayed eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, B. R. Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhash Bose, Rajendra Prasad, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Bhagat Singh and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

However, Pandit Nehru was conspicuously missing.

“It is not merely petty but absolutely ahistorical to celebrate Azadi by omitting the pre-eminent voice of Indian freedom, Jawaharlal Nehru. One more occasion for ICHR to disgrace itself. This is becoming a habit!” Mr. Tharoor tweeted with the screenshot.

His colleague and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh added, “Not surprising from this regime and its toadies masquerading as scholars, but atrocious nevertheless.”