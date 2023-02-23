Congress leaders should not live under misconception that they are above the law, says BJP

February 23, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP on Thursday stated that the Congress leaders “should not live under the misconception that they were above the law”, criticising them for agitating on the tarmac of the Delhi airport after party leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from his flight and arrested.

“Whatever has been done has been done lawfully. Congress leaders should not live under this misconception that they are above the law,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

He also took a dig at the Congress after Mr. Khera’s lawyer conveyed to the Supreme Court his client’s unconditional apology for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress is quick to apologise,” he said, noting that its leader Rahul Gandhi had also tendered an apology to the Supreme Court over the Rafale case. “Now its spokesperson is apologising. This is the petty politics of the Congress that it will keep abusing the Prime Minister even if it loses whatever little standing it may have,” Mr. Bhatia said.

The Supreme Court has given Mr. Khera interim bail till February 28 in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Mr. Modi in which the Assam Police arrested him after having him deplaned at the Delhi airport amid chaotic scenes.

Mr. Bhatia also slammed Congress leaders for raising some “objectionable” slogans against the Prime Minister during their protest at the airport.

“Prime Minister Modi enjoys the blessings of more than 140 crore people of the country and abusing him is like digging a hole in which the Congress will fall,” Mr. Bhatia said.

Mr. Khera had recently referred to Mr. Modi as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi”, in an apparent swipe at him over the row involving business tycoon Gautam Adani. His full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name standing for his father’s name, a practice common in different parts of the country.

