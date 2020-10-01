Congress leaders quote Trump’s words to target Centre

New Delhi

01 October 2020 14:50 IST

Trump’s remarks came during the presidential debate with Joe Biden

Congress leaders on Thursday quoted United States President Donald Trump’s comments made during the presidential debate with Joe Biden to target the Narendra Modi government on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The President of the United States has made a serious charge that India is concealing COVID-19 deaths. We wish to remind him that Gujarat is still paying a price for hosting him in the midst of a pandemic. We hope our Government answers to his allegations”, tweeted senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read | Donald Trump, Joe Biden clash in chaotic first debate

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also cited President Trump’s remarks made during the televised debate to target Mr. Modi.

“Mr Donald Trump clubs India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of COVID deaths. He also accused the three countries for causing the most air pollution. Will Mr Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump!’ rally to honour his dear friend?” he said on Twitter.

Citing another statement of Mr. Trump, Mr. Chidambaram took another dig at Mr. Modi for claiming that his government had been able to achieve in six years what others couldn’t do in 60 years.

He tweeted, “In 47 months I have done more than you have in 47 years” said Mr Donald Trump in the Presidential debate yesterday. If the statement reminds you of someone in India, that’s your imagination!”