Congress leaders, PM Modi greet Sonia on her birthday

December 09, 2022 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - New Delhi

Several Congress leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political sides greeted former party chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday on Friday, December 9, 2022, with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge saying her "indomitable spirit" in the wake of adversity has inspired millions.

“Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long and healthy life,’ Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi tweeted,

The former Congress president is in Rajasthan on her 76th birthday and is spending time with her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomises sacrifice, courage & dedication.

Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/VeJoavR117 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 9, 2022

Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently passing through Rajasthan.Today is a pre-declared holiday for the Yatra.

In a tweet, Mr. Kharge said, "Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication, indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life".

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, "Warm birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi who epitomises sacrifice, courage & dedication. Her sense of duty and grace is an inspiration."

Several top Congress leaders including party general secretary organisation K.C. Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Shashi Tharoor, wished Ms. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.