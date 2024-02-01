GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leaders meet at Sonia’s residence to chalk out Lok Sabha strategy

The Congress has listed out critical issues that it will raise during the Budget Session

February 01, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on January 31, 2024.

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on January 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress has listed out critical issues that it will raise during the Budget Session. These include: inflation, unemployment, alleged Chinese encroachment in Ladakh, fresh violence in Manipur, misuse of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against the Opposition, and hostility faced by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. These were shortlisted by top Congress leaders on Wednesday.

Congress leaders would raise these issues during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address debate and the Budget discussion as the government is unlikely to agree to separate discussions in the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi convened a meeting of the party’s parliament strategy group at her official residence on Wednesday evening. Top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Chief Whip K Suresh, were among those who were present.

The session started with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of both the houses and will conclude on February 9. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the interim budget on Thursday.

