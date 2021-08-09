National

Congress leaders demand evacuation of Hindus, Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar demanding the immediate evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar demanding the immediate evacuation of Hindus and Sikhs from war-torn Afghanistan.

In his letter, Shergill said his love for his own people of Indian origin has compelled him to take up the matter with Jaishankar.

“As you are more than aware, the Taliban offensive has escalated in Afghanistan, post-U.S. withdrawal of troops, and they are fighting at gun point to turn the country, once again into a hub for transnational terrorism,” he said in his letter.

“The current catastrophic trajectory of violence has caused a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, thus, risking the lives of the people,including those from India,” he also said.

According to the information available in public domain, around 650 Sikhs and 50 Hindus are stuck in Afghanistan and have become sitting targets for the Taliban adamant to kill minorities belonging to Indian origin, he said.

The Congress leader cited cited several instances of attacks on minorities of Indian origin, including the recent act of the Taliban removing “Nishan Sahib” from a gurudwara located in Chamkani Area of Paktia, killing of 25 Sikhs during an attack on Gurudwara Har Rai Sahib in Kabul, the suicide attack in Jalalabad in July, 2018 in which 19 Sikhs and Hindus were killed.

“These people, fearing for their lives, have appealed to the Government of India for their immediate evacuation,” he said.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The U.S. has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the draw down by August 31.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

MP Assembly publishes booklet for MLAs on avoiding unparliamentary language; 'Pappu' among list of words

Vizhinjam seaport project: ₹94.14 crore disbursed as compensation

PM transfers about ₹19,500 cr to over 9.75 cr farmers under PM-KISAN

Native places of C.H. Mohammed Koya, EMS likely to be part of Malabar Literary Circuit

Opposition to support Bill to enable States to make their own lists of OBCs

Kerala High Court issues contempt notice to Union Cabinet and DoPT secretaries

Attack on TMC workers in Tripura on the instruction of Union Home Minister, says Mamata Banerjee

Nothing surprising about submission of White Paper on T.N.’s finances: Palaniswami

Dreaming of cleaner lakes and rivers

Sexual harassment case: Charge sheet served to Special DGP, SP

Reopening of schools in a phased manner after vaccination of children, says Kerala Education Minister

Journalist killed for exposing illegal activities of policeman in Kurnool

Noolpuzha becomes first tribal village in Kerala to achieve complete vaccination

Exclusive| Mizoram border dispute: Working on practical solutions, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Madras HC dismisses case to prevent TN CM from chairing HR&CE Advisory Committee

M.P. govt forms cabinet task force for relief work in flood-hit areas

Indefinite relay hunger strike by paddy farmers enters third day in Manipur

Bihar RJD chief’s statement on jeans-clad party workers invites jibes

8 killed, 2 injured as truck rams into hut in Gujarat’s Amreli district

Telangana HC judge P. Keshava Rao passes away
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2021 2:52:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-leaders-demand-evacuation-of-hindus-sikhs-from-war-torn-afghanistan/article35811789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY