HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leader suspended from Lok Sabha for comparing Modi to a blind king

Chowdhary will remain suspended till the committee takes a decision. This effectively means that there is no timeline for his reinstatement

August 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended Congress Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for unruly conduct and causing repeated disturbances and sent his case to the privileges committee.

Mr. Chowdhary will remain suspended till the committee takes a decision. This effectively means that there is no timeline for his reinstatement.

This is probably the first time that the Leader of the largest Opposition Party in the Lok Sabha has been suspended in the recent past.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech in reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi moved a resolution to send the matter of deliberate misbehaviour by Mr. Chowdhary to Committee on Privileges and suspended him till Committee takes a decision.

The resolution was passed by a voice-vote.

BJP MP from Ballia, Virendra Singh Mast, who had moved menacingly towards Mr. Chowdhary after he made certain remarks during his speech on the no-confidence motion earlier in the day apologised to the chair saying he could not tolerate any insult to his leader.

During his speech, Mr. Chowdhary while referring to the Mahabharata had said that the king should not be blind to what is happening against women whether it is in Hastinapur or Manipur.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves from Parliament House before PM Modi’s speech on ‘No Confidence Motion’ in Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also seen.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves from Parliament House before PM Modi’s speech on ‘No Confidence Motion’ in Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

His comments evoked a sharp reaction from Home Minister Amit Shah who urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ask Chaudhary to exercise restraint.

Certain sections of his remarks were later expunged by the Speaker.

Mr. Chowdhury had said that the violence in Manipur is not a small issue as the state was facing ethnic violence and civil war. “It has assumed global dimension and was discussed in the European Parliament as well as in America. Manipur issue cannot be confined to any state...and that is why Prime Minister’s intervention is indispensable”.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “In the last phase, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary was suspended, which is very undemocratic and unfortunate. It reflects the arrogance and maliciousness of those in power”.

“This tradition will prove very fatal for both the constitution and parliamentary democracy. We strongly condemn it,” Mr. Kharge added.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.