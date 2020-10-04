Congress leader raises question about stamping ink used at airport

Madhu Goud Yaskhi says it caused allergic reaction on his arm

Former Congress MP and party spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Sunday raised questions about the quality of indelible ink used at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi to stamp passengers arriving from abroad, who have to undergo compulsory home quarantine.

The Congress leader complained that he had an allergic reaction to the ink. Mr. Yakshi took to Twitter, posting images of a badly swollen forearm where he had been stamped.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had started stamping passengers coming from abroad in March. The stamp states “Proud to protect Delhiites. Home quarantined,” and has a date showing when the person was stamped.

“Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now,” Mr. Yakshi tweeted, tagging Union Civil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Minister was quick to respond. Mr. Puri tweeted, “Thank you for drawing my attention to this. I have spoken to the CMD Airport Authority of India.”

DIAL also responded, expressing regret and informed Mr. Yaskhi that Delhi State authorities had been informed. “Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue,” DIAL tweeted.

Mr. Yaskhi told The Hindu that he tweeted the photos to highlight the plight of passengers who also faced similar issues. Replying to his tweets, a few others passengers also said that they had a similar reaction.

Mr. Yakshi arrived in Delhi on Saturday from the U.S. and had to catch a connecting flight to Hyderabad. He said his skin started burning and itching soon after he was stamped. It got worse overnight.

“The stamp is more to educate the passenger, it should not be used to brand them like they are thieves or cattle. And it is not the medical personnel who are putting the stamp, but the security staff, who put it in a casual manner,” Mr. Yaskhi said.