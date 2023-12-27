ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead Bharat Nyay Yatra across 14 States

December 27, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

The yatra will start from January 14 to March 20 between Manipur and Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Congress on December 27 announced that party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will lead the Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14 to March 20 between Manipur and Mumbai.

The Yatra, which will be undertaken mostly by bus with short stretches of walking or padayatra, will cover 6,200 kilometres across 14 States.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra where Mr. Gandhi raised the issues of economic inequality, social polarisation and authoritarian government, the Nyay Yatra will raise the issue of economic, social, and political injustice, said Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh at a press conference.

News Analysis | Stalemate after success of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Mr. Venugopal said the details of the route of the Yatra will shared subsequently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 7 last year, the Congress launched the Kanniyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered over 4,000 km across 12 States and two Union Territories, with Mr. Gandhi, along 120 other Bharat yatris, completing the entire distance in 146 days.

The yatra, which culminated in Srinagar on January 30 this year, saw Mr. Gandhi addressing 12 public meetings, more than 100 street corner meetings, 13 press conferences, over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US