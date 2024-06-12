In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who won from Wayand and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General Elections said on June 12 that he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi, however, said that whatever decision he takes, both the constituencies will be happy with it.

He thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, “I look forward to seeing you soon.” “I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision,” the Congress leader said while speaking at a public meeting in Malappuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is his first appearance in the State after winning the Wayanad LS seat by a huge margin for the second consecutive time.

Mr. Gandhi took a dig at Narendra Modi by saying that he does not receive any directions from God on what has to be done the way the PM does.

Mocking at Mr. Modi, the Congress leader said God directs the PM to hand over the country’s major airports and power plants to Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But, I am a human being. My God are the poor people of the country. So, for me it is easy. I just talk to the people and they tell me what to do,” Mr. Gandhi said.

During his speech, he also said that the fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was for protecting the Constitution of India and in that fight, hatred has been defeated by love and affection, arrogance by humility.

Mr. Gandhi also said that PM Modi will now have to change his attitude because the people of India have sent him a clear message.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader called the government formed at the Centre as a “crippled one”.

Malappuram roadshow

Earlier in the day, Mr. Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by huge margin for a second consecutive time, held a roadshow in Malappuram district in north Kerala.

This is Mr. Gandhi's first visit to Kerala after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and supporters gathered along the route of the roadshow at Edavanna, which is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Gandhi was also given a rousing welcome at the Kozhikode airport by party leaders and workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.