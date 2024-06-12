Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by huge margin for a second consecutive time, held a roadshow in Malappuram district in north Kerala on June 12.

This is Mr. Gandhi's first visit to Kerala after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and supporters gathered along the route of the roadshow at Edavanna, which is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi was given a rousing welcome at the Kozhikode airport by party leaders and workers.