Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Kerala

This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Kerala after 2024 Lok Sabha election results

Published - June 12, 2024 12:07 pm IST - Malappuram

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by party leaders on his arrival at the Calicut airport in Kozhikode in Kerala on June 12, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by party leaders on his arrival at the Calicut airport in Kozhikode in Kerala on June 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by huge margin for a second consecutive time, held a roadshow in Malappuram district in north Kerala on June 12.

This is Mr. Gandhi's first visit to Kerala after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Thousands of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and supporters gathered along the route of the roadshow at Edavanna, which is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, Mr. Gandhi was given a rousing welcome at the Kozhikode airport by party leaders and workers.

