Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

New Delhi

21 December 2020 16:07 IST

Congress veteran Motilal Vora passed away at Delhi's Fortis Escort Hospital on Monday. He had completed his 93rd birthday on Sunday.

He was admitted to Fortis on Saturday after complaining of breathing difficulties. Mr Vora was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 16 after recovering from COVID-19.

"Voraji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted to say that she was personally saddened at his demise and recalled how he would express his views at every party meeting despite his advanced age. "Vora ji was a symbol of patience, loyalty and dedication to the Congress ideology," Ms Vadra said.

Known to be a loyalist of the Gandhi family, Mr Vora was a long time treasurer of the Congress party and until the recent reshuffle in September, he was a party secretary in-charge of administration.

A former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, he represented Chhattisgarh in Rajya Sabha until this April.