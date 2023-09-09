ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Manish Tewari asks if joint statement suggests U.S. military bases on Indian soil

September 09, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Tewari questioned the formulation in paragraph 18 of the Indo-U.S. joint statement released by the White House after the bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with U.S. President Joe Biden during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on September 09, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari on Saturday questioned a particular formulation in the Indo-U.S. joint statement, and wondered if it meant allowing U.S. military bases to be set up on Indian soil.

The joint statement was issued after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, a day before the inaugural session of the G-20 summit in New Delhi.

ALSO READ
PM Modi, President Biden welcome progress in defence ties

Follow live updates from the G-20 Summit on September 9, 2023

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Tewari also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)/Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have to answer for the particular formulation in Parliament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The leaders applauded the conclusion of a second Master Ship Repair Agreement, with the most recent agreement signed by the U.S. Navy and Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders, Ltd., in August 2023,” the particular paragraph (para 18) in the joint statement, released by the White House, read. 

“Both sides recommitted to advancing India’s emergence as a hub for the maintenance and repair of forward-deployed U.S. Navy assets and other aircraft and vessels. The leaders also welcomed further commitments from U.S. industry to invest more in India’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities and facilities for aircraft,” the joint statement said.

ALSO READ
‘Health of Democracy’ an important issue for India-U.S. relations, says U.S. White House officials

Also Read: Biden and PM Modi to announce rail and shipping project to link India to Middle East and Europe

“This Para 18 in the Indo-US joint Statement has long term implications. Earlier too Para 14 in the Joint Statement dated June 22 2023 had a similar formulation,” Mr. Tewari responding to it on X.  

“Is this a precursor to providing US Military bases on Indian Soil NDA/BJP will have to clarify in Parliament,” the Congress leader posted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US