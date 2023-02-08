‘He’s dodging the real questions’: Congress leader KC Venugopal on PM Modi’s address in Parliament

February 08, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address in Parliament, on Wednesday, saying that he dodged questions on the Hindenburg-Adani issue.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Congress leader said, “He (PM Modi) did not answer a single question raised by Rahul Gandhi on the Adani issue. He is dodging the real questions posed by our leader.”

During his address in the Lok Sabha, which spanned nearly an hour-and-a-half, PM Modi did not make any mention of the ongoing Adani row, which saw several disruptions and adjournments in both Houses of the Parliament.

Speaking in the Lower House on Tuesday, Rahul questioned the meteoric rise of industrialist Gautam Adani since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

“What this country needs more than anything else is an answer from the PM (on the Adani question). He needs to come clean on whether he will order an inquiry (into the businesses of the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). Sadly, however, he did not spare a single word on the Adani question today. Why is he dodging and deflecting all pertinent questions raised by the Opposition,” Venugopal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that PM Modi was protecting industrialist Adani.

Speaking to reporters after PM Modi concluded his address at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul said, “I am not satisfied with the PM’s speech. However, it has revealed the truth. His speech had nothing on whether there will be an inquiry (into the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report). It’s clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani).”

The Wayanad MP alleged that PM Modi did not answer any of the questions raised by him.

“The PM, in his speech’ did not answer any (of his) questions. He was shell-shocked. I did not raise any difficult questions. They were simple questions that he dodged,” Rahul said.

He claimed further that if PM Modi wasn’t friends with Gautam Adani, he would have mentioned that an inquiry would be conducted into the latter’s businesses in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the Lok Sabha hit out at the previous Congress government at the Centre, saying that it converted “every opportunity into a crisis” during its 10 years at the helm between 2004 and 2014.

PM Modi claimed further that the Congress’s term at the helm between 2004 and 2014 was “full of scams”.

“Between 2004 to 2014, the Indian economy suffered and inflation soared to double digits. This is why if anything good happens, their disappointment (of the Opposition) increases,” PM Modi said during his address in the Lower House.

He said the Congress lost the opportunity to cash in on opportunities to take the country forward during the UPA’s 10-year tenure at the Centre.

“There were terror attacks in every part of India -- from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Today, India’s capabilities are growing manifold. But between 2004 and 2014, they frittered away an opportunity (to take the country forward). In fact, they converted every opportunity into a crisis,” he said.