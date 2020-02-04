Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP.
Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh.
Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade.
“I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Samir Dwivedi said.
In past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.