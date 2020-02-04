National

Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP

Lt Col. Samir Dwivedi, son of Congress MP from Delhi Janardan Dwivedi, joins BJP in the presence of BJP MP Arun Singh, Tuesday February 4, 2020

Lt Col. Samir Dwivedi, son of Congress MP from Delhi Janardan Dwivedi, joins BJP in the presence of BJP MP Arun Singh, Tuesday February 4, 2020   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Janardan Dwivedi is a senior Congress leader and was general secretary of the party for a decade.

Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the BJP.

Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh.

“I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Samir Dwivedi said.

In past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.

