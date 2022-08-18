Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad calls on Vice President

Congress leader had been a Rajya Sabha member and retired recently

PTI New Delhi:
August 18, 2022 14:58 IST

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on August 18, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.

The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted about the meeting between Dhankhar and the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

Mr. Azad had been a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Dhankhar took over as the Vice President on August 11.

"Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

