Congress leader Anand Sharma hails PM’s visit to vaccine facilities

In a departure from the Congress’s sustained campaign against the BJP government’s handling of the pandemic, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to three facilities that are developing COVID-19 vaccines.

“Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi visit to Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla was a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for COVID-19 That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation,” Mr. Sharma tweeted.

Mr. Sharma heads the Parliamentary Panel on Home Affairs, which is studying the government’s response to the pandemic. Mr. Sharma is one of the key signatories of the ‘G-23’ letter seeking reforms in the workings of the Congress party, including internal elections. Despite harsh reactions from some quarters against the 23 signatories initially, there has been no overhauling or rejig within the party.

While appreciating Mr. Modi’s visit, Mr. Sharma also sounded a word of caution, calling for “efficient and equitable” distribution of vaccine.

“Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives,” Mr. Sharma added.

His tweets set off speculation on whether he is on his way out of the Congress. However Mr. Sharma said: “I would not like to signify such speculations with a response.”