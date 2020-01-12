National

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury takes a jibe at Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday took a jibe at new Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s statement about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Congress leader advised him to “talk less and work more”.

“@ New Army Chief, Parliament already had adopted unanimous resolution on #POK in 1994, Govt is at liberty to take action and may give direction. If you are so inclined to take action on PoK, I would suggest you to confabulate with CDS, andA@PMOIndia. Talk Less, Work More,” Mr. Chowdhury tweeted.

Gen. Naravane in his recent interview had indicated that the Army is ready to integrate PoK with India, if Parliament orders so.

Mr. Chowdhury had sparked a controversy when he told Parliament that it could not abrogate Article 370 because the matter was pending in the U.N.

The latest tweet will give an opportunity to the BJP to question Congress’ stand over PoK.

