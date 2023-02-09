ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asks Speaker to revisit decision to expunge parts of Rahul Gandhi’s speech

February 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The freedom of speech the Constitution grants to elected members speaking in Parliament is wider than the rights for all citizens guaranteed under Article 19, Mr. Chowdhury says

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arguing that the Constitution gave MPs a wider right to freedom of speech in Parliament, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on February 9, 2023 wrote to Speaker Om Birla, asking him to revisit his decision to expunge portions of Rahul Gandhi’s speech made during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In his letter, Mr. Chowdhury said that words had been “removed in such a way that the whole speech of Shri Rahul Gandhi becomes unintelligible”.

“In his [Mr. Gandhi’s] speech, he had mentioned certain facts about the ongoing issues about the Hindenburg report and the alleged involvement of Adani Group of Companies in manipulation of the Stock Market. He also posed some questions to the Prime Minister on the issue,” Mr. Chowdhury said.

“Sir, I want to humbly submit that the founding fathers of our Constitution, while giving us the Constitution, empowered the elected members to speak in the Parliament without fear or favour. The Constitution guarantees that there shall be freedom of speech in Parliament. The freedom of speech that is available to the Members of Parliament under Article 105(1) is wider in amplitude than the Right of Freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a),” the Congress leader added.

He said that this unfettered power was granted to elected representatives to serve the interest of the people of the country and urged the Speaker to restore the entire speech of Mr. Gandhi.

