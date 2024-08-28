GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Telangana

Singhvi was the sole candidate in the fray and he was announced as elected on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures

Updated - August 28, 2024 10:47 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 10:45 am IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. File.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana in a bypoll.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G. Niranjan received the certificate of election on behalf of Singhvi from the returning officer here.

An independent candidate had filed nomination for the bypoll, but it was rejected during scrutiny.

Mr. Singhvi was the sole candidate in the fray and he was announced as elected on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

G. Niranjan seen receiving Election Certificate from Returning officer on behalf Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

G. Niranjan seen receiving Election Certificate from Returning officer on behalf Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Singhvi had filed his nomination here on August 19.

The senior lawyer had said it is an honour for him to have been nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Telangana.

The Rajya Sabha bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of K. Keshava Rao from the Upper House when he quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress.

Earlier this year, Mr. Singhvi had lost the Rajya Sabha election from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan won the February 27 election through a draw of lots after both candidates secured 34 votes each.

