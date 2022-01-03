Congress launches theme song for Uttarakhand polls

Targets the State’s BJP government for changing three Chief Ministers in five years

The Congress released its theme song for the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for changing three Chief Ministers in five years and claimed it as proof that the party has failed to provide a “double engine” governance model.

The BJP, that is in power both in Uttarakhand and at the Centre, claims that “double engine” governments have been beneficial for the State's development.

Seeking to present a united face, the Congress organised the theme song launch event at the party headquarters in the presence of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Pritam Singh, and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Ganesh Godiyal, along with AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand, Devender Yadav.

Mr. Rawat, who heads the Congress’s campaign committee in Uttarakhand, told reporters at the launch that people of the State had made up their minds for parivartan (change) and it was reflected in the theme song. Using a Hindi idiom, ‘Teen Tigada, Kaam Bigada,’ the theme song draws attention to the BJP changing its Chief Minister thrice.

But when asked who would be the Congress’s Chief Minister face, he said, “People will be the face and people are clearly asking for a change”.

“The Centre has acknowledged the failure of the double engine government by changing chief ministers thrice,” Mr. Rawat said, adding the people of Uttarakhand were feeling “insulted” as the BJP tried run the State through “remote control”.

The Congress leader claimed that one BJP Chief Minister was removed when he was piloting the State budget as Finance Minister. “This is an insult to parliamentary conventions and people were not told why changes happened. In 2013, the change of CM happened because of failure in handling the Kedarnath tragedy,” he said. “Why the second CM was appointed remains a mystery. Only two people, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, know the reason...”

Mr. Rawat also targeted the State government for mismanaging the pandemic and allowing a testing scandal during the Kumbh in Haridwar last year and figuring among the States with the highest death rate.

Asked whether the “one family, one ticket” formula would apply in the State, Mr. Rawat said, “No one said that. These things are decided by the party and the Congress Working Committee. This is not done at the State level. The party will decide”.