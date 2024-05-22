GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress launches protest against implementation of CAA in Tripura

The ‘vote-grabbing politics’ of the ruling party at the Centre would create more sorrow for minorities living in neighbouring countries, Congress leader and former State Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman said

Published - May 22, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Congress in Tripura has launched a campaign to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid the State government’s preparations to comply with a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to enforce the controversial Act. The party has also criticised the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or TIPRA, now part of the BJP-led coalition, for remaining “silent” on core issues and “betraying” the indigenous people.

The State Pradesh Congress Committee has engaged the Adivasi Congress, its tribal cell, to launch protests against the CAA. The body met Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha to submit a memorandum against measures to implement the provisions of the Act in the State.

Also read | Citizenship Amendment Act rules notified, four years after the law was passed

Opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), have raised their voices after the State government moved to constitute State-level and district-level committees to scrutinise applications for citizenship. In a letter dated March 26, the MHA had advised the State administration to set up these committees.

Chief Minister Manik Saha recently acknowledged the preparations, mainly adopted by the District Magistrates.

The Central government has announced the enforcement of the CAA in areas not mentioned under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and where regulatory orders such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) are enforced. Three-fourths of Tripura’s land comes under the Tribal Autonomous District Council created under the Sixth Schedule.

Two-thirds of the State’s 33% tribal population resides within the council’s jurisdiction and one-third of the population lives in the plains. Tribal groups argue that the operation of the CAA in Tripura will grossly hamper the rights of indigenous people living in general areas.

They also fear that the Act will encourage infiltration from Bangladesh and there will be attempts to encroach on tribal lands, even in Scheduled areas.

Former Health Minister and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said that religious fanatics would cause trouble in Bangladesh, which shares a border with Tripura on three sides, to drive away people under the pretext of the CAA. He said that the “vote-grabbing politics” of the ruling party at the Centre would create more sorrow for minorities living in neighbouring countries.

