Congress launches nation-wide membership drive

The Congress on Monday launched its membership drive across the country that will culminate in organisational elections, including electing a new president.

Heads of Congress State units launched the drive along with an online membership campaign “JoinCongressSaveIndia” to urge people to join the party in order to protect the country from forces that is “trying to destroy constitutional values”.

The membership drive, which started on Monday, will continue till March 31 next year and will be followed by organisational elections. It includes election of State unit presidents, vice-presidents, treasurers, executives and AICC members by the Pradesh Congress Committee general body. It will be held between July 21 and August 20 next year.

The election for the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year.

Those wishing to take up primary membership of the Congress will have to make a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs. They must give an undertaking to never criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums, not hold property in excess of ceiling laws and undertake tasks, including manual labour.