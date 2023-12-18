GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress launches crowdfunding campaign, seeks help of common people to build country

Mr. Kharge donated a sum of ₹1,38,000 from his salary to launch the ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign in the presence of general secretaries K. C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken

December 18, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders K.C. Venugopal and Arvinder Singh Lovely during the launch of the party's 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, in New Delhi, on December 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders K.C. Venugopal and Arvinder Singh Lovely during the launch of the party’s ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding campaign, in New Delhi, on December 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 18 launched the party's crowdfunding campaign in Delhi, asking people to join the fight against unemployment and rising costs.

Mr. Kharge donated a sum of ₹1,38,000 from his salary to launch the "Donate for Desh" campaign in the presence of party leaders and general secretaries K. C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh and treasurer Ajay Maken.

"It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an App. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of common people to build the country," he told reporters after the launch.

As part of the campaign, the party will receive money from small donors, he said and added, "If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programmes and policies".

Mr. Kharge said the Congress is already working for the interests of the poor, Scheduled Castes, backwards and they have been helping us in the past too.

"Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from general public. The Congress always got help from general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got Independence for the country with the help of people of the country," he said.

People will in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, he said.

"We will collect donation from common people and join them in this fight.We can assure people that there is only one party which is fighting for the poor," he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Beyond a campaign, it's a commitment to champion the rights of marginalised communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent".

"Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever. Be a Changemaker, Contribute," the party said.

Mr. Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by giving a donation of ₹138, 1,380 or 1,38,000, marking the completion of 138 years of the Indian National Congress.

