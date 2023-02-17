ADVERTISEMENT

Congress lashes out at government, saying it is 'harming' MSME sector

February 17, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed it as "Cease of doing small business under Modi Government"

“In the past 5 years — 72 percent MSMEs which provide 12 Crore Jobs saw Zero growth. In 2.5 years — PM’s ‘param mitr’ who provides only 30,000 jobs, saw wealth grow by 13 times,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy 

The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of benefitting its crony capitalist friends and harming the medium and small businesses which provide employment opportunities to 12 crore people.

"In the past 5 years — 72 percent MSMEs which provide 12 Crore Jobs saw Zero growth. In 2.5 years — PM's 'param mitr' who provides only 30,000 jobs, saw wealth grow by 13 times," he said on Twitter.

"Modi Magic = Benefiting Cronies + Bleeding MSME's," the Congress chief added.

Congress General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh also accused the government of harming the MSME sector in order to benefit its crony capitalist friends.

"In order to benefit his crony capitalist friends more, the Modi government has harmed the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) which provides employment to 12 crore people of the country," he charged.

"The result is in front of you. The problem of unemployment has increased and crores of families have suffered financial losses," Mr. Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also cited a report that claimed 72% MSMEs have suffered under this government.

CONNECT WITH US