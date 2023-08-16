Congress lashes out at government over border issue with China

August 16, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on August 16 targeted the Modi government over the border situation with China, asking when will it travel beyond the rhetoric to protect 'Bharat Mata' and when will status quo ante be restored at the border.

Citing media reports, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "19 round of talks with China fail, talks fail every time for last 3 Years".

In two-day military talks, India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

The readout on the 19th round of Corps Commander-level meeting described the talks as "positive, constructive and in-depth" but it did not indicate any immediate breakthrough in the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points.

Mr. Surjewala said, "Status Quo Ante as in April 2020 not restored for three Years and three Months.

"Indian Forces can't 'Petrol 26 out of 65 Petroling Points' in Depsang Plains near the strategic DBO Airstrip or CNN Junction near Demchok! "Chinese continue to Block Indian Soldiers at the Y Junction called 'Bottleneck', inside our territory. Access to Petroling Points 10, 11, 11A, 12, 13 blocked by the Chinese," the Congress leader said on X (formerly Twitter).

Questioning the Modi government, Mr. Surjewala asked, "When will Indian Territory brazenly occupied by the Chinese be vacated and Chinese Army pushed back?" Has Modi Government reconciled to "ceding of nearly 1,000 square km of Indian Territory occupied by the Chinese," he asked.

"When will Status Quo Ante as on April 2020 be restored by showing 'Red Eyes' to China? Does PM Modi still maintain that 'no one entered Indian territory' as he told the All Party Meeting on 20th June, 2020 or Did he mislead the Nation," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Mr. Surjewala said if “no one entered Indian Territory”, why are the talks being held with the Chinese and is the Army Chief wrong to say that Chinese have illegally occupied Indian Territory.

"When will the Modi Government travel beyond the rhetoric to protect “BHARAT MATA”," he also asked.

The Congress has been questioning the government over the border situation with China.

